CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the third quarter worth about $10,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $11,849,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTS by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,983,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

