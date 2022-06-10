CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CVHL remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. CV has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get CV alerts:

About CV (Get Rating)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.