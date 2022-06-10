CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CVHL remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. CV has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
