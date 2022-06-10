CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $179.74.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

