CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.74. 4,123,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.46.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

