Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cybin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
CYBN stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.38.
About Cybin (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cybin (CYBN)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.