Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cybin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CYBN stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 583,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 491,037 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

