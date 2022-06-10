Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of CYFWF remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

