Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $16.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 million to $25.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.97 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $188.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.84 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,331 shares of company stock worth $5,331,070. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,347 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.