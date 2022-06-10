D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTLIF remained flat at $6.99 during trading on Friday.

D2L Company Profile (Get Rating)

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

