Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of DTRUY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,140. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16.

About Daimler Truck (Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.