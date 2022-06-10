Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the May 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($48.39) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of DTRUY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,140. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

