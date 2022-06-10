Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 6,425.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 22,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,670. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

