Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKDCA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 223,731 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKDCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984. Data Knights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

