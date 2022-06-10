David R. Folsom Buys 1,450 Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) CEO David R. Folsom bought 1,450 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $24,867.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,867.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SOHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.