Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Update

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKLRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627. Decklar Resources has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.
Decklar Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decklar Resources (DKLRF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.