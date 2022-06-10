Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Update

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKLRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627. Decklar Resources has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

