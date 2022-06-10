Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €38.79 ($41.71) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of €34.57 and a 200-day moving average of €58.65. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.