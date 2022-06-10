Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €38.79 ($41.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.65. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($145.11).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

