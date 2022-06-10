Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Brunilda Rios Sells 5,969 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brunilda Rios also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00.

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,956. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

