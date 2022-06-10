Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

DELL stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 566.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 144,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

