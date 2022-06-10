Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.71.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $309,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $299,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.