Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $389.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will announce $389.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.59 million and the highest is $453.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $301.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Shares of DEN opened at $81.30 on Friday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 3.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

