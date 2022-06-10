Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($42.95).

DLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 4,200 ($52.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.46) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($46.37) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($33.42) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($35.71) on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,774 ($34.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($48.25). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,044.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.72), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($26,175.94).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

