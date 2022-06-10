Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.33 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $730.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

