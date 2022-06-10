Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $16.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350,198 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 58,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.