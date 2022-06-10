Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €234.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €234.00 ($251.61) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.08 ($244.17).

Pernod Ricard stock traded down €0.40 ($0.43) during trading on Thursday, hitting €176.85 ($190.16). The company had a trading volume of 414,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €189.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €195.06.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

