Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€142.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €142.00 ($152.69) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($195.70) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €146.85 ($157.90).

Airbus stock traded down €1.94 ($2.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €108.32 ($116.47). 1,083,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €106.46 and a 200 day moving average of €108.86. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

