Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Cut to Neutral at Kempen & Co

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kempen & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €21.50 ($23.12) price objective on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche EuroShop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:DHRPY opened at $5.92 on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

