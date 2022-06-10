Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th.

DTE stock traded down €0.47 ($0.51) during trading on Thursday, hitting €18.68 ($20.09). The company had a trading volume of 12,059,700 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.87 and a 200 day moving average of €16.93. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.49).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

