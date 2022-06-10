Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) vs. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Financial Review

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Deutsche Telekom and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Telekom 0 0 8 0 3.00 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.86%. Given Deutsche Telekom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deutsche Telekom is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Telekom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Telekom $128.72 billion 0.73 $4.94 billion $1.70 11.56 Sidus Space $1.41 million 17.95 N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Telekom and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Telekom 6.46% 8.43% 2.45% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Sidus Space on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Telekom (Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. The company also provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. In addition, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and networks under the T-Systems brand, as well as call center services. The company has 242 million mobile customers and 22 million broadband customers, as well as 27 million fixed-network lines. Deutsche Telekom AG has a collaboration with VMware, Inc. on cloud-based open and intelligent virtual RAN platform to bring agility to radio access networks for existing LTE and future 5G networks; and partnership with Microsoft to deliver high-performance cloud computing experiences. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Sidus Space (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

