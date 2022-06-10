Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.11 million, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.