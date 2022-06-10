Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $15.69.
