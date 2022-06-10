DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 1,109.1% in May

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 1,109.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DNAX remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
DNA Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
