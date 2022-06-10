DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 1,109.1% in May

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 1,109.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNAX remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

