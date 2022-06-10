Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the May 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Friday. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2021, its proven reserves consisted of 196.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 321.4 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 420.6 MMboe.

