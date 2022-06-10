Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the May 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Friday. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.
Dno Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dno Asa (DTNOF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.