DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.