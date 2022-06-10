DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $73.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

