DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $90.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.94.

DOCU opened at $87.36 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

