DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $21.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,069. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

