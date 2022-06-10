DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $80.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.