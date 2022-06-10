Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 10,075 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,718.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,831,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,004,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,920.22.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Donegal Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

