DoorDash (DASH) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DoorDash to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares DoorDash and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DoorDash
|$4.89 billion
|-$468.00 million
|-40.64
|DoorDash Competitors
|$3.41 billion
|$342.84 million
|15.44
Profitability
This table compares DoorDash and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DoorDash
|-9.97%
|-11.29%
|-8.02%
|DoorDash Competitors
|-16.92%
|-52.17%
|-7.45%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for DoorDash and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DoorDash
|0
|10
|13
|1
|2.63
|DoorDash Competitors
|1424
|6979
|12320
|349
|2.55
DoorDash presently has a consensus target price of $151.24, suggesting a potential upside of 143.23%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.22%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
DoorDash has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
DoorDash beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
