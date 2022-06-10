DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after buying an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

