DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in DraftKings by 8.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.