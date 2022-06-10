Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $31.07 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.