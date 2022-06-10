DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.40 ($6.56).
SMDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.39) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
LON SMDS opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.69) on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.84). The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27.
DS Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
