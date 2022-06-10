DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.40 ($6.56).

SMDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.37) to GBX 570 ($7.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.39) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

LON SMDS opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.69) on Friday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 279.23 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.84). The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

