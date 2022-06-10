DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 2,462.5% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 2,462.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSDVY. HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.26.

Shares of DSDVY traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.2707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

