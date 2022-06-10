Duke Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.14 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.73 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $1,190,985 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

