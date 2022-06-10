Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,847,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 869.3% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 538,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 295,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 68.2% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 263,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DUNE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Dune Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

