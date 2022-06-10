Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $84.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.15. 486,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.63. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 255,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 522,892 shares of company stock worth $47,437,565 and have sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.