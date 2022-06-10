Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) vs. 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Head-To-Head Comparison

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Duolingo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $615.64 million 2.13 $322.05 million $2.00 5.04 Duolingo $250.77 million 14.64 -$60.13 million ($1.76) -53.28

3D Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo. Duolingo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 3D Systems and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 2 3 1 0 1.83 Duolingo 0 2 7 0 2.78

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 105.23%. Duolingo has a consensus target price of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.37%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Duolingo.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 41.50% -5.29% -3.20% Duolingo -21.26% -16.22% -10.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Duolingo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

3D Systems beats Duolingo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc. develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

