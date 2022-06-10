Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

BROS traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 1,648,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,069 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

