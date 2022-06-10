DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 167,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,834. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

