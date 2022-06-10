DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 167,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,834. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.