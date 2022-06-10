DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $12.99.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
